Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $8.28 Million Stock Holdings in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 31,583 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $8,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LAZ. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 943.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,963,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,227,000 after buying an additional 1,775,664 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter worth about $65,650,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter worth about $15,768,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,102,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 262,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,970,000 after buying an additional 164,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lazard

In related news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 1,999 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $99,969.99. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,727,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,403,427.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 1,999 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $99,969.99. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,727,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,403,427.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 86,728 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $4,338,134.56. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,640,995 shares in the company, valued at $82,082,569.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 383,497 shares of company stock valued at $18,020,696. 3.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lazard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $48.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.01 and a 200-day moving average of $42.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -138.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Lazard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.82 and a 12 month high of $51.46.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $685.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.40 million. Lazard had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lazard, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Lazard’s payout ratio is presently -571.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on LAZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lazard from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Lazard in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lazard from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lazard in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

About Lazard

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

