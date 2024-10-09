Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 205,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,312 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $7,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 814,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,432,000 after acquiring an additional 280,402 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. City Center Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 42.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.56.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 1.3 %

BKR stock opened at $37.46 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $39.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.09.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 502,053 shares in the company, valued at $17,571,855. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

