Wrapped CRO (WCRO) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $64.41 Million

Wrapped CRO (WCRO) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 9th. Wrapped CRO has a market capitalization of $64.41 million and approximately $455,626.69 worth of Wrapped CRO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped CRO has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped CRO token can now be bought for $0.0754 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Wrapped CRO

Wrapped CRO’s total supply is 854,733,935 tokens. Wrapped CRO’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. Wrapped CRO’s official website is crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Wrapped CRO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CRO (WCRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cronos platform. Wrapped CRO has a current supply of 856,530,252.5690726. The last known price of Wrapped CRO is 0.07630242 USD and is down -3.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $983,366.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped CRO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped CRO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped CRO using one of the exchanges listed above.

