Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Price Up 0.8% Over Last Week (RSETH)

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Kelp DAO Restaked ETH token can now be bought for approximately $2,487.65 or 0.04082854 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a total market cap of $392.56 million and approximately $7.16 million worth of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000083 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.55 or 0.00256937 BTC.

About Kelp DAO Restaked ETH

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH launched on December 11th, 2023. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s total supply is 239,391 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,805 tokens. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official message board is blog.kelpdao.xyz. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official Twitter account is @kelpdao. The official website for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is kelpdao.xyz.

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a current supply of 242,028.36415927. The last known price of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is 2,503.94812334 USD and is up 0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $3,337,154.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kelpdao.xyz/.”

