MANEKI Price Hits $0.0046 on Top Exchanges (MANEKI)

MANEKI (MANEKI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. MANEKI has a market capitalization of $40.53 million and approximately $9.34 million worth of MANEKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MANEKI token can currently be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MANEKI has traded down 5.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MANEKI Token Profile

MANEKI’s launch date was April 21st, 2024. MANEKI’s total supply is 8,888,887,212 tokens. MANEKI’s official Twitter account is @unrevealedxyz. MANEKI’s official website is manekineko.world.

MANEKI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MANEKI (MANEKI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. MANEKI has a current supply of 8,888,887,212 with 8,422,887,212 in circulation. The last known price of MANEKI is 0.00469544 USD and is down -6.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $9,922,505.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manekineko.world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANEKI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANEKI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MANEKI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

