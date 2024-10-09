zkSync (ZK) Price Down 3.7% This Week

zkSync (ZK) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 9th. zkSync has a market cap of $441.90 million and approximately $45.14 million worth of zkSync was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, zkSync has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. One zkSync token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000083 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.55 or 0.00256937 BTC.

About zkSync

zkSync’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,675,000,000 tokens. The official message board for zkSync is blog.matter-labs.io. zkSync’s official Twitter account is @zksync. zkSync’s official website is zksync.io.

Buying and Selling zkSync

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKsync (ZK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the zkSync Era platform. ZKsync has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 3,675,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of ZKsync is 0.12696804 USD and is down -2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 178 active market(s) with $52,404,740.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zksync.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as zkSync directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire zkSync should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy zkSync using one of the exchanges listed above.

