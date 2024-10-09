Celer Network Price Up 8.5% This Week (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Celer Network has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $92.00 million and $2.25 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network’s launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,763,424,107 tokens. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network (CELR) is a layer-2 scaling platform designed to enhance the scalability, affordability, and usability of blockchain applications. Founded by experienced entrepreneurs and engineers, the CELR token is used to pay for network fees, access the network, and incentivize user participation through rewards.”

