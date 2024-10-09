Everscale (EVER) Price Tops $0.0349 on Exchanges

Everscale (EVER) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last seven days, Everscale has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Everscale has a market capitalization of $69.25 million and approximately $732,588.66 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everscale coin can now be purchased for $0.0349 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Everscale

Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,117,524,486 coins and its circulating supply is 1,985,523,482 coins. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everscale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

