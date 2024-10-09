Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Trims Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Breakwater Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 1,560.0% during the second quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter worth $33,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson acquired 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $300.30 per share, for a total transaction of $662,161.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at $662,161.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Karenann K. Terrell acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $298.97 per share, with a total value of $149,485.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,485. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dorothy C. Thompson purchased 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $300.30 per share, with a total value of $662,161.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at $662,161.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eaton from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Eaton from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Eaton

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $335.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.92. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $191.82 and a one year high of $345.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.