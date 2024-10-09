C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Acquires New Stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors owned 0.26% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLOK. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 67.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 274,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after buying an additional 110,801 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 50.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 171,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 57,182 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 97.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 148,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 73,208 shares during the last quarter. Gerber LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,681,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 305.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 88,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 66,815 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLOK opened at $37.57 on Wednesday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a twelve month low of $19.30 and a twelve month high of $40.50. The firm has a market cap of $762.67 million, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.33 and a 200 day moving average of $34.86.

About Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

