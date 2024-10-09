Royal Fund Management LLC Has $61.74 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 433.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,092 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Royal Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $61,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.46. 659,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,844,262. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $228.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.71 and a 200 day moving average of $208.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

