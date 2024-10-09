Gigachad (GIGA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $389.53 Million

Gigachad (GIGA) traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Gigachad has a market capitalization of $389.53 million and $14.90 million worth of Gigachad was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gigachad has traded 64.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gigachad token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0406 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gigachad Profile

Gigachad’s launch date was January 3rd, 2024. Gigachad’s total supply is 9,603,935,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,604,029,238 tokens. Gigachad’s official website is www.gigachadsolana.com. Gigachad’s official Twitter account is @gigachad_meme.

Gigachad Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigachad (GIGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Gigachad has a current supply of 9,603,935,545.16 with 9,302,411,888 in circulation. The last known price of Gigachad is 0.0503903 USD and is up 11.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $13,172,916.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gigachadsolana.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gigachad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gigachad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gigachad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

