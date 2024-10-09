Tectum (TET) Price Up 7.6% Over Last Week

Tectum (TET) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Tectum token can now be purchased for about $10.67 or 0.00017503 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tectum has a total market cap of $81.12 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Tectum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tectum has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tectum Profile

Tectum’s launch date was February 28th, 2018. Tectum’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,598,856 tokens. Tectum’s official Twitter account is @tectumsocial. The Reddit community for Tectum is https://reddit.com/r//tectumcrypto/. Tectum’s official website is tectum.io. The official message board for Tectum is medium.com/@tectumsoftnote.

Tectum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tectum (TET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tectum has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,598,856.89999919 in circulation. The last known price of Tectum is 11.17862508 USD and is down -3.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $2,028,137.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tectum.io/.”

