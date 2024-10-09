Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $128.78 and last traded at $128.78, with a volume of 38237 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.71.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.79.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGV. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6,023.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 154,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,932,000 after buying an additional 152,282 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 63,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after acquiring an additional 18,046 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 506,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,058,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 89.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 39.1% in the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

