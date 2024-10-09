Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Buys 32,724 Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2024

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PIDFree Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 938,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,724 shares during the period. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF comprises about 1.8% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. owned 2.10% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF worth $18,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Investmark Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ PID opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $19.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.66. The company has a market capitalization of $871.46 million, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.