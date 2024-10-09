Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Buys 32,724 Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 938,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,724 shares during the period. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF comprises about 1.8% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. owned 2.10% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF worth $18,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Investmark Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PID opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $19.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.66. The company has a market capitalization of $871.46 million, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

