First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Shares Acquired by Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc.

Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 12,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF stock opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $22.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.03 million, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.75 and its 200-day moving average is $21.11.
First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend
First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Profile
The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Income Opportunities ETF
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- These 3 Stocks Just Spiked—Buy the Rally or Sell the News?
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Big Government Contracts Propel These 3 Defense Stocks Higher
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 3 Powerful ETFs for Income Seekers Looking to Maximize Gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Income Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.