First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Shares Acquired by Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc.

Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 12,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Income Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF stock opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $22.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.03 million, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.75 and its 200-day moving average is $21.11.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This is a positive change from First Trust Income Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Income Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.