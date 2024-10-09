Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $51.98 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $36.59 and a fifty-two week high of $53.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.77.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

