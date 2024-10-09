Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 2,874 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,874 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marion Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 351,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,426,000 after purchasing an additional 11,958 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 88,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Pioneer Wealth Management Group boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.8% during the third quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 136,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,400,000 after purchasing an additional 36,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $82.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.89. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.78 and a one year high of $84.25.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.301 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

