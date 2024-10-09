Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 2,817 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,609 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.1 %

DIS stock opened at $92.52 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.23 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.67 billion, a PE ratio of 100.57, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walt Disney

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.