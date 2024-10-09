Royal Fund Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Royal Fund Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 72.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,079 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 21,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 228,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,874,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Stordahl Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $96.04. The company had a trading volume of 20,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,278. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.53 and a 52-week high of $97.22.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

