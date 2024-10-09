Royal Fund Management LLC Has $7.35 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,648 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $7,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,950,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,837 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,006,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,863,000 after acquiring an additional 368,759 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,821,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,222,000 after purchasing an additional 111,539 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,205,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,088,000 after purchasing an additional 150,379 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,134,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,242,000 after purchasing an additional 147,981 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.47. The stock had a trading volume of 76,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,875. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $62.88.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

