Perkins Coie Trust Co Raises Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.65.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Marriott International stock traded up $1.97 on Wednesday, reaching $258.55. 34,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,200. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.75 and a 1-year high of $260.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $231.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

