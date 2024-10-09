Royal Fund Management LLC Purchases 18,144 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 97.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,144 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XEL. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Argus upgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.36.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.12. 66,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,178,646. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.39. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.548 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Articles

