Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Bought by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 215.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $1,093,000. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $461,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $2,594,000. Vista Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $576,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $22,198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,350,427.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,350,427.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,890 shares of company stock valued at $36,572,057 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FI traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,029. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $188.85. The stock has a market cap of $109.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.65 and its 200 day moving average is $159.27.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fiserv from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair raised Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.64.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

