Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 42.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.35. 66,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,879. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $128.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.93 and a 200-day moving average of $121.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

