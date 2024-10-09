Talbot Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Talbot Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,836 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the quarter. Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,740 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.7% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 122,670 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,529,000 after buying an additional 15,714 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 425,138 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,626,000 after buying an additional 7,686 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 18,948 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $64,965.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,957.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $64,965.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,957.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $1,342,221.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,794,278.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,529 shares of company stock worth $3,509,049. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $52.73 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $54.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $212.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, HSBC raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

