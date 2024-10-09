Talbot Financial LLC Has $15.57 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Talbot Financial LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.9% of Talbot Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $15,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 33,540.9% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,478,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $509,081,000 after buying an additional 1,474,459 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $513,016,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Home Depot by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,853,143,000 after acquiring an additional 971,833 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $301,364,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,917,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,886,271,000 after purchasing an additional 569,690 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD opened at $414.23 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $415.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The company has a market cap of $410.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $374.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $356.13.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.54.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

