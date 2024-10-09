Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. Buys 3,261 Shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. increased its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $220,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTHI opened at $23.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.49. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $23.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.43 million, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

