Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. Boosts Holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS)

Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,626 shares during the period. First Trust Growth Strength ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. owned about 0.13% of First Trust Growth Strength ETF worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 360.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,787,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,347 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 270.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 663,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,249,000 after purchasing an additional 484,672 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 612,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,679,000 after buying an additional 334,209 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 193.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 425,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,995,000 after buying an additional 280,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 412,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,598,000 after buying an additional 172,608 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTGS opened at $31.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $738.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $22.69 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.021 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Growth Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

