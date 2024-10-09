Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises 1.4% of Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 10,158 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $863,000. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,061,000. Finally, Pariax LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 188,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 21,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU stock opened at $49.54 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $34.93 and a 52-week high of $50.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.49.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

