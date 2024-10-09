Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Talbot Financial LLC

Talbot Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 12,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 239,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,082,000 after buying an additional 14,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 61,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI raised Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.42.

MRK stock opened at $108.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.56. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.14 and a 52 week high of $134.63. The stock has a market cap of $274.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 40.69%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 342.22%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

