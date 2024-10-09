JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) is Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2024

Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTFree Report) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,444 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 5.6% of Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.51 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.97 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.45.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.