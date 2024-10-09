JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) is Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,444 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 5.6% of Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.51 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.97 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.45.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

