Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Talbot Financial LLC

Talbot Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 1.5% of Talbot Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HON. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.13.

HON opened at $207.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.82 and its 200-day moving average is $203.92. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $220.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.38%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

