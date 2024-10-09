SL Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,345 Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

SL Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,345 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BUD. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 50.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $64.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $115.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.58. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $67.49.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 14.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BUD has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $68.50 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Cowen cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

