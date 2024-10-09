SL Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

SL Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.1% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 27.5% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.1% during the third quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,869 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $695,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total value of $663,330.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,917.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,703. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOC. BTIG Research started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $565.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $467.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $477.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $523.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE NOC opened at $532.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $514.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $475.32. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $418.60 and a one year high of $555.57. The company has a market capitalization of $78.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.34.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.62%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.