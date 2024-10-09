SL Advisors LLC Sells 365 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

SL Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 59.0% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of PEP opened at $170.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.43 and a 12-month high of $183.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 78.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PEP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.29.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

