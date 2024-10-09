Siacoin (SC) Trading 5.4% Higher This Week

Siacoin (SC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 9th. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $268.58 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,313.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $323.57 or 0.00528300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00009923 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.86 or 0.00105897 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.54 or 0.00247423 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00029769 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00029883 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00072943 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,785,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,391,700 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

