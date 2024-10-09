City Holding Co. Raises Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,872 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 53,354 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 19,842 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 10.6% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 7.6% during the third quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 29.7% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 25,084 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Finally, Marion Wealth Management increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 20,882 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $113.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.75. The firm has a market cap of $127.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.92 and a 1-year high of $121.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.