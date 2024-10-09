City Holding Co. Has $5.45 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $61.89 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $62.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.64.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

