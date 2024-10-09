Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Acquires 535 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,485 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in TJX Companies by 35.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,249,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255,849 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,467,797 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $602,004,000 after buying an additional 3,132,960 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,241,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,347,934,000 after buying an additional 3,063,318 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $315,698,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 80.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $324,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $113.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.92 and a 52 week high of $121.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.75.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,018,835.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

