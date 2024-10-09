ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $13,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Traveka Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at about $289,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,137,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on NOW shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $909.00 to $911.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $835.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $866.24.

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE NOW opened at $922.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $850.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $781.79. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $527.24 and a 12 month high of $945.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $189.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total value of $77,636.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,372.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total value of $148,773.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,496.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total transaction of $77,636.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,372.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,914 shares of company stock worth $5,608,936. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.