Brookstone Capital Management Lowers Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 413,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,439 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January were worth $18,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth $178,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 478.2% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FJAN opened at $44.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $785.30 million, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.11.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

