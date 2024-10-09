SL Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

SL Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,577 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline makes up approximately 2.0% of SL Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,745,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 10,862.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 32,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 32,045 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,284,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,360,000 after purchasing an additional 29,743 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 248.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 22,790 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 13,721.7% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 72,176 shares during the period. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $42.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.69. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.21. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

