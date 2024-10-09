Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 515,872 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP – Free Report) by 1,390.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 552,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515,872 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.30% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September worth $19,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USEP. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth $13,909,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the first quarter worth $209,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 1.6% during the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

Shares of USEP stock opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.62. The company has a market capitalization of $64.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.55.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (USEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. USEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.