Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Stock Position Increased by SL Advisors LLC

SL Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Energy Transfer makes up approximately 11.0% of SL Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $6,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE ET opened at $16.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.66. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.43%.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 591,211 shares in the company, valued at $9,270,188.48. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 591,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,270,188.48. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelcy L. Warren bought 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,686,992. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,667,200. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Articles

