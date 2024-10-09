Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $20,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $608.27 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $413.92 and a 12-month high of $611.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $567.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $501.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 48.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Melius upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, August 30th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LMT

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.