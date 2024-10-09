Brookstone Capital Management Has $19.68 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,491 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $19,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SGOV opened at $100.41 on Wednesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.52 and a 200-day moving average of $100.52.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.