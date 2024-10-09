Brookstone Capital Management Raises Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 574,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,713 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned 23.63% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July worth $19,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 3,185.7% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,278,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,239,984 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 1,285.2% in the second quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 216,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,035,000 after buying an additional 200,601 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 2.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 5.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter worth about $1,004,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.6 %

UJUL stock opened at $33.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.53.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July (UJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

