Brookstone Capital Management Buys 256,018 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 2,770.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256,018 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.11% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $16,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 36.4% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 23,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 44,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $59.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.36 and a 200-day moving average of $58.90. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $63.41.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2041 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.