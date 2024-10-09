Brookstone Capital Management Sells 43,659 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,659 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.29% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $15,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the first quarter valued at $60,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 964.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 39.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Price Performance

NYSEARCA SSO opened at $89.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.95. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $48.59 and a fifty-two week high of $90.47.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.